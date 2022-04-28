4 taken to hospital after gas pump crash in Phoenix

The collision was reported at a Circle K store near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road.

PHOENIX — Multiple people sustained injuries Thursday morning after a car crashed into a gas pump outside a Circle K store in South Phoenix.

Authorities said the collision occurred at about 11 a.m. near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road.

A car traveling westbound on Dobbins Road had to swerve to avoid hitting another car traveling on Central Avenue, Phoenix police said.

The vehicle then jumped a curve and struck the gas pumps outside the Circle K. Two women and a 6-year-old boy were inside the vehicle and all were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man standing by the gas pumps was also injured by a tire that came off the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the vehicle was allegedly involved in another collision near 3rd Street and fled the scene before crashing into the Circle K gas pump.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in both collisions, police said.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous