PHOENIX — The Hard Rock Cafe -- which was one of the first major restaurants in Phoenix's ballpark area redevelopment -- will soon be closing its doors for good.

The Hard Rock Cafe is near 2nd and Jefferson streets is expected to close on Feb. 28, 2020.

The restaurant opened in 1995, which means it predates the Diamondbacks and then-Bank One Ballpark. Its development was one of the first steps in a rehabilitation of the Skid Row area of Phoenix known as "The Deuce."

Hard Rock International released the following official statement regarding the closing:

“Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe® Phoenix in 1995, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving this dynamic community and playing a role in the city’s dining culture. In February, the lease for the Cafe will expire. As a result, the location will close on Friday, February 28, 2020.”

