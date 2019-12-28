A popular Filipino fast-food restaurant that first opened in the 1970s and became an international phenomenon opened its first Arizona location on Saturday.

Until now, Jollibee lovers in Arizona had to go to California or Nevada to get their hands on a Yum Burger or some Jolly Crispy Chicken.

But that ended on Saturday with the opening of the new location near Germann and Gilbert roads -- and people were thrilled.

The new store drew people from all over the Valley.

People camped out to get a spot in the line that wrapped around the building.

The crowd couldn't wait to get their hands on some of their favorite Jollibee menu items.

They showed up for the food, but also for the memories.

Indira Markowski grew up in the Philippines and remembers going to Jollibee with her twin brother John.

Now, she’s making new memories with her husband Jerry, their son and twin daughters to give them a taste of home.

For the Markowskis, the four hour wait was worth it.

The Chickenjoy, Yum Burgers and Jolly Spaghetti are just a few of the popular menu items and, of course, the peach mango pie.

As you can imagine, Jollibee staff members are thrilled.

The first 50 customers in line who made a purchase of $25 or more won “One Year of Joy,” which includes a year’s supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken. That’s a 6-piece bucket every month for a whole year.

A fun fact: The late Anthony Bourdain ate at Jollibee in an episode of his show "Parts Unknown" in 2016.