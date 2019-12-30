MESA, Ariz. — After the passing of former organist Charlie Balogh, many wondered who would take over the reins at Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa.

Well, wonder no more and say hello to Brett Valiant, the new organist for the Mesa restaurant.

Valiant is from Wichita, Kansas, and has been a regular fill-in over the years. But now he is the current full-time organist.

The new role is a little bittersweet for Valiant as he was a friend of Balogh for years and always admired his work.

"The thing I will remember most was Charlie's ability to arrange great rhythm tracks that we play with," Valiant said. "Charlie was just a great rhythmic player and always a lot of fun."

RELATED: Mesa pizza restaurant organist dies from stroke complications

Balogh began his professional playing career at the Phoenix Organ Stop in 1973 before spending 14 years performing at The Roaring 20’s restaurant starting in 1976 and moving back to Arizona in 1991. He had also been named “Organist of the Year” by the American Theatre Organ Society in 2006.

It's now time for Valiant to take over the seat at the organ and make his own mark at the iconic Valley restaurant.

Valiant added that there are only about a dozen professionals around the country. who can play an organ as big as the one at Organ Stop.

If you're interested in checking out the Mesa pizza place, Organ Stop Pizza is located on Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive in Mesa.

MORE: Classic Mesa pizza place home to world's largest theater organ