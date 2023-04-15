34-year-old Goodyear woman missing since Easter Sunday, family asks for help finding her

Jessica White has been missing since April 9. Her cellphone last pinged near Overgaard, AZ.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Where is Jessica White?

The 34-year-old has been missing since Easter Sunday after she left her Goodyear home for a hike and never returned.

“I’m really worried,” said her mother, Julie Marks. “This is unlike her.”

Marks said her daughter left their home near Estrella Pkwy and Willis Road shortly after 1 p.m. on April 9. She was sitting in the living room and saw White go to the garage and drive away in her 2005 Acura TL.

“She said, ‘bye mom’ and she looked like she had black boots on, and I just assumed she was going hiking, and had a backpack. That’s the last time I spoke to her,” the mother said.

White had an active lifestyle. She loved the outdoors, riding her bike, and going to the gym every day, Marks said.

A couple of hours after she left the home, the mother texted her and told her dinner was ready, but White never replied.

“A few hours later I texted her again saying, ‘Just let me know you’re okay,’” Marks said. “And then a couple of hours later again. I texted her again, ‘Please I’m very concerned’. Nothing. And then I called, and her phone was off.”

By that point it was 10:30 p.m. Marks waited until the morning to “give her the benefit of the doubt,” but White never came home. The first time that had ever happened since the family moved to Arizona from California about a year ago.

“It was really hard, I didn’t sleep,” the mother said.

After 7 a.m. she called the police and reported her missing.

Goodyear police pinged White’s phone. The result showed her last known location to be nearly 200 miles away from her home, by Highway 260 near the community of Overgaard.

Marks said the family doesn’t have any relatives or friends in that area. Nor did she hike there.

White left behind credit cards, her phone charger, and even her work clothes lined up ready for her Monday 6:30 a.m. shift, the mother said.

She also got a hold of White’s phone records, which Marks said showed no communication with anyone but her.

With days passing by, the unknown is the most terrifying for Marks.

“It doesn’t look good. It has to be some kind of foul play,” she said. “It’s really hard, the hardest thing. I lost my husband a couple of years ago, but this is much harder.”

Jessica White is half-black, 5’8” tall, and weighs about 185 lbs. She was driving her green 2005 Acura TL, with Arizona license plate 3JA8PG. White is of athletic build and usually wears her hair in a bun.

“Just please contact police contact Goodyear police,” Marks said. “Help bring her home, please.”

Marks said she would be passing out flyers in Overgaard Saturday morning. She is thankful for all the friends, neighbors, and strangers she says have organized, searched parties and helped look for her daughter.

Anyone with information on Jessica White’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bengt Erickson at (623) 882-7422 or Detective Justin Anholt at (623) 882-7709.

