Fire spreads into multiple buildings after igniting in Phoenix mobile home

Firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

PHOENIX — Firefighters are working to stop the spread of a fire that ignited in a mobile home, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The fire was reportedly ignited in the area of West Glendale Avenue & North 19th Avenue. The fire has reportedly spread from the mobile home to several other small buildings and a junkyard in the area.

The fire is currently being fought as a defensive fire and is currently under control, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage caused by the fire has not been yet released by the Phoenix Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.