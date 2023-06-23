Foul play possibly involved in fire that scorched multiple electric trucks at Phoenix's Nikola headquarters

The fire ignited near the intersection of 40th Street and Broadway Road.

PHOENIX — Crews battled a fire burning at the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Multiple electric semi trucks were on fire during the incident near 40th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Nikola tweeted that it believes the fire may have been intentionally set, as a vehicle was seen in the area right before the flames were ignited. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Hazardous Materials crews from @PHXFire & @TempeFire are on the scene of multiple electric semi trucks on fire near 40th St and Broadway Rd, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RGivsaJAMT — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 23, 2023

