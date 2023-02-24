Hazmat situation closes Scottsdale Road after Tesla catches fire

Police said EV batteries have a tendency to reignite and require a lot of water and manpower to douse.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale Road near the Greenway-Hayden Loop is closed Friday after an electric vehicle (EV) caught fire in the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted a quarter-mile in all directions approaching the Kierland Commons area, officials said.

Drivers can take detours on Scottsdale Road at Cactus, Thunderbird and Frank Lloyd Wright or at 64th Street or Hayden for east/west traffic.

Scottsdale police said the EV, a Tesla, that caught fire was being towed away after catching fire in an earlier incident. According to officials, the Tesla struck a building on Paradise Lane in Scottsdale and caught fire.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 Southbound Scottsdale Rd at Greenway/Hayden will be closed for an earlier incident vehicle fire. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/fpXXYQyWxE — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 24, 2023

The tow truck driver had minor injuries from the fire and was transported to the hospital.

Police said EV batteries have a tendency to reignite and require a lot of water and manpower to douse. Crews are monitoring what's left of the vehicle.

Businesses directly west of the incident will be closed until crews are done mitigating the situation, police said.

Crews are testing for anything hazardous and hazmat teams are on the scene.

