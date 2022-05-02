Explosion destroys Phoenix home near Piestewa Peak, damages several others

Firefighters rushed to the home near Lincoln Drive and 36th Street where crews found the structure billowing smoke.

PHOENIX — Fire crews are investigating a possible explosion at a home near the Phoenix Mountains Preserve that happened Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the home near Lincoln Drive and 36th Street around 5 p.m. where crews found the structure billowing smoke that could be seen for miles.

No one was hurt, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The home is a total loss, according to authorities. Several other homes in the area were also damaged.

The cause of the fire and possible explosion are still under investigation.

Hazmat crews are in the area investigating as well and have closed off the area to the general public.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.

