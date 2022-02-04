Prescott Valley firefighters are stealing, hiding fake 'firehouse dog' from each other, apparently

The firehouse dog is about as real as Zoe's pet rock, Rocco, on "Sesame Street." And, just like Elmo, this dog is leaving us feeling gaslit.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: This story is brought to you by The Herd, 12 News' digital team. And as a group of mostly Millennials, we like to have fun on the internet because that's where we live.

There's a 16-year-old tradition at an Arizona fire department that involves a dalmatian.

Well, sort of.

The dalmatian is about as real as Zoe's pet rock, Rocco, on "Sesame Street." And, just like Elmo, this dog is leaving us feeling gaslit.

The "dog," named Pepper the Firehouse Dog, was pictured on Central Arizona Fire and Medical's Facebook page in the middle seat of a vehicle.

Vehicles seem to be where Pepper spends most of her time, as the tradition at the fire department involves firefighters stealing her from her home at Station 61 and hiding her from their fellow crew members.

To recap: firefighters at Central Arizona Fire and Medical have been stealing and hiding a large stuffed dog from each other for 16 years.

PEPPER the FIREHOUSE DOG 🚒 The first rule of Pepper the Firehouse Dog is you don’t talk about the location of Pepper... Posted by Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Prescott Valley Police Department commented on the post saying that their K9s have requested a playdate with Pepper. The firefighters said Pepper would be honored.

There are a few reasons this is perplexing:

First off, K9s can hardly request anything. They can't speak in human tongues.

Secondly, even if the police department's dogs were magical and could talk, there is no way for Pepper to be honored, because Pepper is a stuffed dog.

Lastly, even if the K9s and Pepper did have a meetup, there is no way they would be able to play together. Pepper is a toy and would be used as such by the police dogs. Pepper isn't alive.

I finally know how Elmo feels, and I don't like it.

