Electric bikes legalized on Phoenix roads

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to legalize the use of electric bikes on the city's public streets.

In a 7-2 vote, the council authorized updating the city's codes to allow residents to ride electric bikes throughout Phoenix.

"Bikes and e-bikes can be a means of reducing traffic congestion and lowering our carbon footprint," city documents state. "Along with health benefits, e-bikes have the added benefit of making cycling easier with the assistance of an electric motor."

The city's ordinance specifically allows Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, which can move up to 20 mph, on Phoenix's public right-of-way areas.

In the same action, the council additionally extended its electric scooter program for another year in the downtown area. Phoenix first introduced the scooter program in 2019 and the council voted to extend it until March 2023.

The program allows scooter vendors to obtain a permit to operate their e-scooters within a specific region in Phoenix's downtown region.

