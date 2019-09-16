Editor's Note: The above video discusses the new scooter rules being enforced in Tempe.

Love them or hate them, electric scooters are officially coming to downtown Phoenix, for the next six months at least.

The City of Phoenix announced it would launch an e-scooter pilot program starting Monday in downtown, the same day new electric scooter rules are being enforced in Tempe.

RELATED: New rules for riding electric scooters, bikes in Tempe: Here's what you need to know

According to a release from the city, the program will allow three companies, Bird, Lime, Spin, to deploy and operate their scooters within a designated part of the city for six months.

The pilot program boundary, as the city calls it, includes an area of Phoenix between 7th Avenue and 7th Street from Buckeye Road to McDowell Road. The boundary also stretches on Grand Avenue to 15th Avenue and back south of Margaret T Hance Park up to McDowell Road.

MAP: Phoenix eScooter pilot program boundary and parking areas

The dotted line shows the boundary for the Phoenix e-scooter pilot program. The red sections are areas where scooters are not allowed.

City of Phoenix

According to the city, the scooters must be operated and parked within this boundary. There are more than 400 parking locations for scooters within the boundary, the city says.

RELATED: Tucson picks 2 companies for rental scooters pilot program

There are also no-ride zones. These areas are marked in red on the city's pilot program map. The no-ride zones include areas like the Arizona Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Chase Field, Arizona State University campus, Phoenix Convention Center, Civic Space Plaza, Phoenix City Hall and Municipal Court, 4th Avenue Jail and the Maricopa County Superior Court.

If you plan to ride scooters in downtown Phoenix, you'll have to stick to the street or ride within bike lanes. There will be no riding scooters on sidewalks in Phoenix.

RELATED: CDC: Most e-scooter injuries are head injuries

The city says the program will be evaluated after three months and again after it ends. The six-month pilot program was unanimously approved by the Phoenix City Council to potentially offer another transportation option to navigate downtown Phoenix.