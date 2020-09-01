PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video shows a safety training event hosted by Lime in downtown Phoenix in November.

You'll be seeing one less type of electric scooter on Arizona streets this year. Lime is pulling its scooters and bikes out of the state.

The company said in a statement Thursday it is pulling out of 12 markets around the world, including Phoenix, where Lime was one of three companies deploying e-scooters in the city's pilot program.

Lime said it wants to focus its resources on markets that would be more profitable.

The company also said it may return to the state "when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Bird and Spin e-scooters will still be available to rent.

The e-scooter pilot program in Phoenix ends March 15 and will be evaluated by the city council. You can provide feedback on the program by emailing scooters@phoenix.gov.

Below is the full statement from Lime:

“As part of our path to profitability, Lime has made the difficult decision to exit Arizona and focus our resources on markets that allow us to meet our ambitious goals for 2020. We’re grateful to our team members, riders, Juicers and communities who supported us throughout this journey. We appreciate our partnerships in Arizona and remain hopeful we can reintroduce Lime back into the community when the time is right.”

