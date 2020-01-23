PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous incident in 2019.

Well, this is unexpected.

A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety found an interesting passenger riding shotgun in a vehicle Thursday morning.

In a tweet shared by DPS, they describe the unusual encounter. According to the tweet, the trooper pulled over a vehicle on SR-101 near Apache Boulevard and found a skeleton in disguise propped up in the seat.

"Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong," the tweet read.

A photo in the tweet shows a half skeleton wearing a bucket hat and a long-sleeve shirt.

The 62-year-old driver was cited for HOV and window tint violations, according to the tweet.

