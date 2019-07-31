PHOENIX — Drivers can get creative when trying to avoid violating the HOV lane laws, but apparently, they can't always out-smart state troopers.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said "nice try" to a driver trying to pull one over on them. In a tweet, the department said a driver was caught cruising on US 60 with an unusually "stiff-looking 'passenger'".

Turns out, there was mannequin sitting in the car. Troopers believe it was meant to look like a real-life person. The female mannequin was sporting long brown hair, a blouse, and a trendy set of shades over its eyes.

According to DPS, the trooper who pulled over the driver was in his second week of field training. This is the time new troopers "learn to look closely for traffic violations like this one".

Some people online applauded the trooper for seeing through the facade.

"Fantastic job trooper, keep up the good work," one person commented.

Another admired the mannequin's look, saying "I love her sunglasses and hair".

"I would check the law and see if it says the passenger has to be alive and have a pulse!" another commenter joked.

However, this is not completely a laughing matter for law enforcement. It serves as a warning for drivers that troopers aren't easily fooled.