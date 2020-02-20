PHOENIX — Same story, different day: Two cars were involved in a crash on the Interstate 10 on Thursday.

It would be a typical crash -- but one of the vehicles involved was pushed up onto the concrete barrier wall.

It was a sight to see, but luckily no one was seriously injured, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Sky 12 footage showed the red SUV on top of the wall with an airbag deployed. Sky 12 also captured a truck that appeared to be damaged in the accident.

It was not immediately known how the crash occurred.

All people involved had minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the I-10 eastbound at Queen Creek Road south of Phoenix around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

