SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is about deadly pedestrian crashes.

A man has died after he was struck by a car in Scottsdale on Thursday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the man was struck at 68th Street and Avalon Drive.

The driver remained on scene.

68th Street will be closed between Avalon Drive and Thomas Road while the investigation continues.

No other information was immediately released.

