PHOENIX — Three people died after a three-vehicle crash on I-10 early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way driver, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and shortly after, a three-car crash was reported on I-10 near Riggs Road.

The wrong-way driver was a 71-year-old man. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after the crash.

Two passengers of the vehicle struck by the wrong-way driver were confirmed deceased on-scene, DPS said.

The driver and an additional passenger in that vehicle were taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries," according to DPS. Their condition is unknown.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle involved were treated on scene.

DPS says the wrong-way driver was a previous, "Attempt to Locate" because of mental illness due to age.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will remain closed for approximately two more hours, DPS says.

MORE STORIES

Police arrest two suspects seen on video holding down and stabbing robbery victim

Wrong-way driver, two others killed after 3-vehicle crash on I-10

Pedestrian killed, driver arrested after fleeing scene in Tempe