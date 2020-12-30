Phoenix Fire: Time to take the Christmas tree to the curb

If you don’t, Phoenix Fire said something as simple as a hot Christmas light could send your home up in flames.

PHOENIX — Most of us are ready to say goodbye to 2020. But we might not be ready to get rid of our Christmas tree. But alas, Phoenix Fire says it’s time.

“If your tree has been up for a while, it’s time to take it down," Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade said. "It’s a huge fire hazard in your home.”

A Christmas tree intentionally set on fire at the department's training facility was only about six weeks old and already dry enough to set fire to a home in seconds. Not to mention, many families put their trees up extra early this year because of Covid-19.

“When you look at how quickly that tree catches on fire and how fast it spreads, that’s what we’re worried about," McDade explained.

So, don’t dilly dally says Phoenix Fire. Get your tree out to the curb.

“Disposing of it on the curb is important," McDade said. "But where you do it -- make sure there is nothing around it -- is also important.”

