Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree in Phoenix

Christmas is over. Here is how you can safely and responsibly recycle your tree after the holidays.

PHOENIX — Christmas 2020 has come to an end and it's now time to start cleaning up and putting away all of your decorations. Bust out all your boxes and tubs to put away your holiday ornaments and decor for another year.

But what about the Christmas tree? If you opted for a real tree this year, don't worry, we have the information you need to safely and responsibly dispose of the Christmas tree.

Thanks to the City of Phoenix website, here's a list of locations where you can drop off your tree to get recycled:

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

19th Ave. and Utopia Rd. Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

40th St. south of Union Hills Dr. Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

56th St. and Sweetwater Ave. Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

38th Ave. and Cactus Rd. Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave. North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

59th Ave. and Osborn Rd. Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave. Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

16th St. and Glenrosa Ave. Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

28th St. and Devonshire Ave. Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd. Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

50th St. just north of Ray Rd. Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd. Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

35th Ave. and Baseline Rd. 27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

For more information on disposal requirements and tips to reduce waste during the holidays, visit the City of Phoenix website.

If you live outside of the Phoenix area, here are some additional links to Christmas tree recycling programs in other cities around the Valley.

Additional holiday recycling programs