MESA, Ariz. — A child has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Mesa Friday afternoon, officials said.

The child was a 1-year-old girl.

According to Mesa fire and medical, crews responded to a call to a home near Southern and Greenfield.

As crews arrived on scene, officials said a child was found that was removed from a swimming pool by family members.

It’s not known how the child got into the pool or how long the child was in the pool. The identity or age of the child was not immediately released.

Crews treated and transported the child to a local hospital.

The child was in critical condition at the time they were taken to the hospital, according to the fire department.

This story is developing and we will share more information as it’s released.

