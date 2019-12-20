An Arizona Rattlers player was found shot in the driveway of an apartment complex in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to police, 25-year-old Lance McDowdell was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

After learning of McDowdell's death, the Rattlers took to Facebook with condolences to his family.

"Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication and we send our condolences to his family during this time," the team said.

The team said it would not comment any further "due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation."

McDowdell was one of two men found shot early Friday morning in Phoenix. Police, however, say the two homicides are unrelated.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).