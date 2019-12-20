PHOENIX — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Sonora Desert Drive and Cave Creek Road Friday afternoon.

Phoenix fire responded to the scene around 1 p.m. It appears a Valley Metro ride share van was involved in the crash.

Two patients needed to be taken to the hospital immediately.

The crash is currently under investigation. We will continue to add information to this story as it becomes available.

