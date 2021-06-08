7-month-old boy dies after being reported unresponsive in Mesa mall parking lot

Officers have not given information on what may have led to the death.

PHOENIX — A child has died after being reported unresponsive in a Mesa mall parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Fire personnel responded to the parking lot of the Superstition Springs Shopping Center for reports of an unresponsive 7-month-old boy, officials said.

Responders provided immediate treatment before the boy was sent to the hospital, officials said. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers are investigating what happened but have not released any further information.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

