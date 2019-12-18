PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2018 coverage at the Cheez-It Bowl.

Over the next 10 days, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team will be transformed into a football stadium for the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl will host the Pac-12's Washington State Cougars versus the Air Force Falcons of the Mountain West Conference.

Crews are hard at work laying down turf over Chase Field. It's expected to take a few days before they'll able to paint the field.

And after the 70,000 square feet of turf is used in the game, it'll be donated to the Valley community for the next generation of athletes.

“Young people who can be the next generation of Cheez-It Bowl players get the opportunity on a field that they wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy,” Cheez-It Bowl spokesperson Scott Leightman said.

The Cheez-It Bowl will donate $3 million to Arizona charities over the next year.

Both local football fans and visitors will get a taste of the southwest during this year's game.

Chase Field will be serving up Cheez-It Walking Tacos. You get a bag of Cheddar Jack Cheez-It crackers topped with pork carnitas, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

“You get some crunch, savory, you get the acid from the lime and you get some sour cream,” Chef Stephen Tilder said.

They'll also be offering a twist on a stadium classic. The Coney Island Cheez-It Dog is a hot dog with chili, Monterey Jack cheese sauce, onions and – you guessed it – Cheez-It crackers.

The big game is Friday, December 27, 2019. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MST and tickets start at $35.

