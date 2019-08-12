TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State Sun Devils will play in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on New Year's Eve against Florida State, ESPN revealed Sunday.

ASU (7-5) finished the season with two straight wins against the 6th-ranked Oregon Ducks and rival Arizona Wildcats, helping them to the bowl.

This is the third year in a row ASU is headed to a bowl game.

Florida State (6-6) had late season wins against Boston College and Alabama State to become bowl eligible before falling to Florida in their season finale. The Seminoles fired head coach Willie Taggart in the middle of the season.

For tickets, click here.