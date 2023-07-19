Car crash causes power outage in east Mesa

Rural Metro Fire said up to 4,000 SRP customers have been affected by the outage.

MESA, Ariz. — A car crash reported Wednesday morning has interrupted power service to several customers in east Mesa.

Rural Metro Fire said they responded at about 11:30 a.m. to a car crash involving power lines near Crismon and Quarterline roads. As a result of the crash, firefighters extinguished a few small brush fires in the area.

The SRP map shows that about 4,000 customers have been affected by the outage in the area within the perimeter of Meridian Drive, Ellsworth, Broadway, and Brown roads.

SRP expects to restore service by 1:45 p.m.

Rural Metro said a cooling station has been set up at 102nd Street and E. Quarterline Road for residents in need of refuge.

