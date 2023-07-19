Lottery ticket worth more than $145K sold at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — Lottery mania is in full swing in Arizona as the Powerball jackpot surges to an estimated $1 billion. While the country still waits for a winner of the 3rd-largest Powerball jackpot in history, Arizona is still on a lucky streak.
We've previously reported on recent lottery winners winning side jackpots up to $1 million. On Wednesday, Arizona Lottery officials announced two more winners.
A lottery player recently hit the jackpot for nearly $150,000. According to officials, one winning ticket worth $146,000 for the Fantasy 5™ Jackpot was sold on July 18 at a QuikTrip at 5960 W Buckeye Rd. Phoenix, AZ.
Another winning ticket was also sold in the East Valley.
Officials said one Mega Millions® winning ticket worth $10,000 was sold on July18 at a Circle K at 2011 S Ellsworth Mesa, AZ.
With interest in the lottery increasing, officials said Powerball sales tend to double or nearly double as the jackpot approaches and surpasses the $1 billion mark.
