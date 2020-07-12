Camelback Santa dedicates tree to first responders and healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines

The pandemic may keep Santa from the top of the mountain but his Christmas spirit is strong.

PHOENIX — One Christmas tradition unique to Phoenix is the Christmas tree on top of Camelback Mountain.

Camelback Santa and his elves have been hiking up the mountain setting up and decorating his Christmas tree for the past seven years – the past few putting it up and taking it down daily.

The pandemic Grinch is making things a little different this year. Hikers will see the tree, but it’s keeping Santa away.

“It is what it is and I love everybody. Want to protect my safety and everyone else’s safety,” said Camelback Santa.

That also means no more candy cane treats.

“Since I hand out 5,000 to 6,000 candy canes a year, I would hate to be a super spreader,” said Santa.

Camelback Santa is dedicating this year’s tree to health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“They’re risking their health and wellbeing, working tirelessly to help everyone stay in good health,” said Santa.

Santa is encouraging people to donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

“Their needs are very high right now. Of course, they didn’t see the high demand this year. Nobody did. They help many of our neighbors here in Arizona,” said Santa.

Always the optimist, Santa is looking forward to seeing everyone next year on Camelback Mountain.

“I can’t wait to see everybody, give 'em a big hug, high fives, candy canes. I know times are hard. I’m thinking about everybody and sending my love,” said Santa.

To donate to St. Mary’s Food Bank, visit: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/

To connect with Camelback Santa, visit: https://www.facebook.com/camelback.santa.1

COVID-19 News and Updates