Santa visits have gone virtual in 2020

PHOENIX — Lights, camera, Santa!

Santa has virtually gone online from his home office in the North Pole

“You’ve gone into that world and you take the children and their families into that world with you. It’s an awesome experience,” said Santa.

The pandemic has been tough on all and Santa is doing everything he can to brighten the Christmas spirit for kids.

His virtual studio includes a mic – camera – a set of lights and a blue wall the Zoom software projects a virtual scene of Santa’s workshop.

“Learning how to speak to the eye of the camera rather than to the eye of the child. As humans, we learn to adapt and we’re going to get through this thing. It’s going to be ok,” said Santa.

While kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap, the virtual visit has become more interactive than your traditional visit to the mall. Kids can ask questions – show and tell – and in some cases sing to Santa.

Santa suggests having a list of information about the kids ready so he can personally connect with the kiddos:

Name of kids

Ages

Pet names

Favorite things to do

Favorite gifts from last Christmas

This new style of Santa visits might be different for adults, but the computer age has prepared the kids for this new era.

“They’re doing online education and zoom calls with grandparents. The children are so used to this kind of technology,” said Santa.

It’s still about having fun and spreading the Christmas cheer.