Body found at North Mountain Park identified as missing elderly man

Salvatore Caturano was last seen alive in late July at a local retail store. Phoenix police say his body was later found at North Mountain Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An 86-year-old man who was reported missing in late July has been identified as a deceased man found at North Mountain Park in Phoenix, officials said.

Salvatore "Sal" Caturano was last seen on July 26 walking around a Kohl's store near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Two days later, the body of an unidentified man was found at North Mountain Park. He had been listed as "John Doe" until the identification process could be completed.

Police said Wednesday that the dead man has been officially identified as Caturano. The circumstances of his death are not considered suspicious.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has listed Caturano's manner of death as being "natural."

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."