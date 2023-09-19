Man found guilty of double murder in Mesa

A jury recently found Justin Peterson guilty of killing two people in Mesa nearly two years ago. He'll be sentenced on Sept. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A jury has convicted a man of killing two people in Mesa nearly two years ago, court records show.

Justin K. Peterson, 43, was recently found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 54-year-old Shawn M. Conner and 39-year-old Ivana Liversedge.

On Sept. 30, 2021, Peterson and his wife got into a fight with the victims outside of a home near Emelita Avenue and Signal Butte Road, Mesa police said.

At the time of Peterson's arrest, police said the suspect had allegedly been "romantic acquaintances" with Liversedge before they had a falling out, resulting in a physical confrontation between the four individuals.

Conner and Liversedge were both fatally shot. At least 33 rounds were fired from an AK-47-style pistol during the incident, according to the East Valley Tribune.

The Maricopa County jury found that Peterson's crimes were committed under the following aggravating circumstances: the offense caused harm to the victims' families, offense involved multiple victims, defendant had a chance to walk away from confrontation, there's a need to protect future victims.

Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Sept. 25.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."