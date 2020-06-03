PHOENIX — A body was found in the area of Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix early Friday.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of a body around 6:45 a.m.

Officers found an individual who appeared to have been deceased for sometime.

The body was found in a tunnel under I-17.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

12 News

