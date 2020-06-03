PHOENIX — A body was found in the area of Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix early Friday. 

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of a body around 6:45 a.m. 

Officers found an individual who appeared to have been deceased for sometime.

The body was found in a tunnel under I-17. 

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. 

I-17 body
12 News

