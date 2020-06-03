PHOENIX — A body was found in the area of Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix early Friday.
The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a call of a body around 6:45 a.m.
Officers found an individual who appeared to have been deceased for sometime.
The body was found in a tunnel under I-17.
The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
