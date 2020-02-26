ARIZONA, USA — A body found near Sunset Crater National Monument in northern Arizona last week has been identified.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that the body had been identified as 27-year-old Sasha Krause.

Krause had been missing out of Farmington, New Mexico, since Jan. 18. Her body was found on Feb. 21, off Forest Service Road 545.

Deputies responded to an area off the road north of Flagstaff along Highway 89 after a person who was camping found the body near their camp.

Fingerprints taken at the scene were matched with the Texas Motor Vehicle Department's driver license records to confirm Krause's identity.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine Krause's cause of death.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Anyone who may have recently seen anything suspicious in the area of Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument should call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or Coconino County Sheriff’s Detective Jones at (928) 226-5038.

