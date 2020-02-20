TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities in southern Arizona announced Thursday that the skeletal remains found in the desert last week were of a woman who went missing nearly a year ago.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the remains that were found on Feb. 12 were identified as 38-year-old Sarah Galloway.

A Silver Alert was activated after Galloway's disappearance back in March 2019.

Her body was found in the desert area near Massingale and Van Ark roads in Picture Rocks, a census-designated place about 25 miles northwest of Tucson.

Galloway's cause of death has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

