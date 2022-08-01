11-month-old in hospital after near-drowning in Paradise Valley

The boy was pulled from the water by family members before first responders arrived and took over CPR, officials said.

PHOENIX — An 11-month-old boy has been taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident in Paradise Valley on Saturday.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the boy was found in the backyard pool of a home by family members around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders began advanced life-saving efforts before the boy was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, fire officials said.

At this time there is no information about how long the boy was in the water or the status of his injuries.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

Up to Speed