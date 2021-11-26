x
Child taken to hospital after near-drowning in Scottsdale

Authorities said a 7-year-old was transported to the hospital Friday after they nearly drowned at an apartment complex.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 7-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Friday after they nearly drowned at an apartment complex in Scottsdale. 

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, the child regained consciousness after they were pulled from the water and had CPR performed on them. 

The drowning call was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at a complex located near Pima and Indian Bend roads.

Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital and their current health status is not known at this time. 

