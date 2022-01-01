Man found dead after boating incident in Glendale private pond

Two people were allegedly thrown off their boat while duck hunting. One of the hunters did not resurface, MCSO said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man has died after being thrown from a boat at a private pond in Glendale on Saturday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the pond near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

When they arrived, deputies learned that two duck hunters were thrown into the water after their boat tipped and one of them didn't resurface, MCSO said.

The MCSO dive team performed a search and found the remains of the missing hunter.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

