Avondale police K-9 that bit someone while missing retiring, police say

In a statement to 12News, Avondale police said, "it has been decided that he (Rico) will now retire from K-9 law enforcement services."

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An Avondale police K-9 that bit someone while he was reported missing is retiring, according to police.

After an extensive search, Rico was located and safely returned to his handler the next day.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control reported Rico had bitten someone during the time he was gone.

The victim, identified as Rogelio Jacquez, said the dog left him bleeding and severely injured.

“Me and my nature, I don’t wish bad upon the dog,” said Jacquez.

Rico was quarantined and the case was turned over to Animal and Rabies Control for investigation.

Avondale police said the handler since the incident is still under administrative review.

Rico is 7-years-old and has served with the police department for five years, police said. He has been with the same handler for the entirety of his career.

Officials said the handler has over 20 years of experience and has never had an incident where a K-9 ran away.

