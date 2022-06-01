Avondale driver arrested after passenger dies in rollover crash

MESA, Ariz. — An Avondale man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly driving impaired and causing a fatal crash that killed one of his passengers.
Rubios Banks, 39, was arrested Sunday afternoon after his vehicle rolled over on the Loop 202 freeway near milepost 16. Banks' car veered off the road and struck the Gilbert Road overpass wall, causing the car to roll across the freeway.
One of his passengers was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Public records show Banks allegedly admitted to ingesting methamphetamine, cocaine, and alcohol earlier that day. He allegedly told investigators he was driving "really fast" shortly before the crash, police said.
Banks was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a charge of manslaughter after he was discharged from a local hospital.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths