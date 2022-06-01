Avondale driver arrested after passenger dies in rollover crash

Rubios Banks is accused of driving impaired and crashing his car on the Loop 202 freeway.

MESA, Ariz. — An Avondale man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly driving impaired and causing a fatal crash that killed one of his passengers.

Rubios Banks, 39, was arrested Sunday afternoon after his vehicle rolled over on the Loop 202 freeway near milepost 16. Banks' car veered off the road and struck the Gilbert Road overpass wall, causing the car to roll across the freeway.

One of his passengers was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Public records show Banks allegedly admitted to ingesting methamphetamine, cocaine, and alcohol earlier that day. He allegedly told investigators he was driving "really fast" shortly before the crash, police said.

Banks was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a charge of manslaughter after he was discharged from a local hospital.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: