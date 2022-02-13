1 person killed in Scottsdale crash

Police said six people in two vehicles were involved in the crash.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A crash in Scottsdale has killed one person and sent others to the hospital Sunday morning.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Miller and McKellips roads. Police said six people in two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of them died and a few others were hospitalized.

The roads in the area were closed for investigation but have since reopened.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous