Valley woman allegedly drove 100 mph impaired before causing fatal crash, police say

Andrea Vasquez, 40, was arrested Thursday by Phoenix police for allegedly causing a fatal collision by driving impaired and running a red light.

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is facing manslaughter charges after she allegedly caused a fatal crash last November by driving impaired and running a red light.

Andrea Vasquez, 40, of Peoria was taken into custody Thursday by Phoenix police for her alleged involvement in a car collision reported near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road on Nov. 3, 2021.

Court records show Vasquez allegedly drove through a red light and hit another vehicle attempting to turn onto 43rd Avenue.

Multiple people, including two children, were injured and one of the passengers died.

A blood test conducted by Phoenix police allegedly showed Vasquez was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash, court records show.

Police said Vasquez was allegedly driving at nearly 100 mph before the collision.

The defendant was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

