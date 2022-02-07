Autopsy: Cause of death 'undetermined' for Scottsdale man

An autopsy report for Najib Monsif, a Scottsdale man found dead in December, shows investigators couldn't determine exactly how he died.

An autopsy conducted on Najib "Jubi" Monsif, the 20-year-old Scottsdale man with autism found dead in December, could not determine how he died.

According to a new report released by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, Monsif's cause of death has been listed as "undetermined" due to the condition of his remains at the time they were found.

Monsif was reported missing in September 2021 and his remains were discovered a couple of months later at a canal pump station near Power Road and Red Mountain Loop 202.

Scottsdale police have previously said they don't suspect foul play was involved in Monsif's case.

The medical examiner believes Monsif may have accidentally drowned but could not make a definitive conclusion.

"There is currently no autopsy or investigative evidence to indicate the involvement of another person in this man's death," the report states.

