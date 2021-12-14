Scottsdale police find remains of Najib "Jubi" Monsif

The department tweeted early Tuesday morning that they found the remains at a canal pump station. There were no signs of foul play.

Officers at the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that they have found the remains of Najib "Jubi" Monsif.

The department tweeted out an update on their investigation stating that Jubi's remains were found at a canal pump station near Power Road and Red Mountain Loop 202.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

The Monsif family was previously offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to his safe return.

"I'm asking everyone to help find our angel,” his dad, Najib Monsif Sr., said in September.

Jubi was last seen wandering around his home near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda on Sept. 22 but then vanished without a trace. He had the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, and his family made a tearful plea for more information in October.

"Searchers utilized tracking dogs, air units, bicycle units, mounted patrol units, patrol officers, and detectives on foot to look for Jubi in the neighborhood, desert areas, and the canal near his home," the department said.

