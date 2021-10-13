Where's Jubi? Scottsdale man's disappearance is still a mystery

Najib Monsif, a 20-year-old man better known as “Jubi,” was last seen on Sept. 23.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The search for a Scottsdale man with autism is becoming increasingly desperate as the days since his disappearance turn into weeks.

Najib Monsif, a 20-year-old man better known as “Jubi,” was last seen on Sept. 23. His disappearance has spurred investigations from the Scottsdale Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The widespread search for Jubi has proved to be fruitless so far.

"I'm asking everyone to help find our angel,” his dad, Najib Monsif Sr., said in September. "He has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old child."

Jubi was last seen wandering around his home near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda. But the trail has since gone cold in the following weeks.

“We need our angel back,” Monsif Sr. said. “We worry about him.”

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses in the search for Jubi and a Facebook Page called "Finding Najib Monsif" to provide updates on the search for him.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Scottsdale police will be giving an update about Jubi’s disappearance on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

