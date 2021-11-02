APS light parade will gleam through central Phoenix again this holiday season

The 34th edition of the light parade will be held on Dec. 4 with the theme of "Peace on Earth."

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is bringing back the perfect way to spark the holiday spirit in residents of the Valley.

The APS Electric Light Parade is returning to central Phoenix to illuminate neighborhoods for miles during the holiday season.

On Dec. 4, residents can enjoy the stunning light displays that will follow the theme of "Peace on Earth."

Stretching for 2.3 miles, the parade route will start at Central and Montebello avenues, then travel south to Central Avenue and Camelback Road, head east along Camelback Road to 7th Street, and will continue south along 7th Street to its conclusion at Indian School Road.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will take about 60 minutes to reach the end of the route. City of Phoenix officials are advising attendees to arrive several hours in advance.

It's back! The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade will fill the streets of central #PHX on Saturday,... Posted by City of Phoenix, AZ USA on Monday, November 1, 2021

APS and the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department offered tips for viewers who will attend the parade in person.

Consider taking the Valley Metro Light Rail to the event to avoid traffic. The parade route runs near the Light Rail stop at Central Avenue, just south of Camelback Road.

The parade is a rain or shine event. Check the weather forecast to dress accordingly.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

Viewing spots along the parade route are first-come, first-served.

Parking is available on city streets around the parade route and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Private lots near the parade area often offer paid parking.

Spectators should try to minimize and gather any trash and litter generated during the parade.

Coolers are permitted, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

Road closures and restrictions affect all parade areas hours before the event; come early and expect delays.

Check out the parade route here.

Up to Speed