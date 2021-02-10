Phoenix ZooLights back and glowing for another year; opens late November

Tickets are now on sale for the ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo, which opens Nov. 24.

PHOENIX — Get ready to get your glow on.

Fans of wildlife combined with the holiday season will be able to experience both at ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo starting in November.

Tickets are currently on sale to see the dazzling light shows through Nov. 24 through Jan. 15.

After 30 years of lighting up Phoenix, the ZooLights will feature two new displays including the Wildlife Lantern Safari and the Endangered Species Light Boxes.

Tickets must be booked in advance. Drive-through nights will be released a few days at a time based on demand.

Walk-through tickets will be $20 per person for the general public and $16 per ticket for Phoenix Zoo members. Children ages two and under will be free.

Drive-through tickets will cost $75 per car for the general public and $60 per Phoenix Zoo member vehicle.

More information and ticket sales can be found here.

