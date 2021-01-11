Turkey Tuesday: Donate to help feed Arizona families for Thanksgiving

This is the 29th year 12 News has partnered with St. Vincent De Paul and Bashas’ to pull off Turkey Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Turkey Tuesday is back to help families in Arizona.

12 News has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul, Bashas’, AJ’s and Food City to make sure everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving.

Turkey Tuesday will take place on Nov. 23, but you can help give back all month long.

Because of COVID-19, more families are in need, people who have never needed to use St. Vincent De Paul’s services are reaching out and we can help!

Donate to Turkey Tuesday in one of these ways:

1. TEXT

Text the word "Turkey" to 474747 to make your donation today!

Get more for your donation on Texting Tuesday!

Our Turkey Tuesday Texting partners, UHaul and BMO Harris are matching text donations up to $10,000 on Nov. 9 and Nov. 23.

2. ONLINE

Tap here to donate to 12 News' Turkey Tuesday.

3. AT THE REGISTER

Visit any AJ’s, Bashas or Food City location and you can donate at the register!

