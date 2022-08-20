Ahwatukee mom gathering supplies for families in crisis

Alizah's mom Brandi Stoll partnered with the Armer Foundation with the hope of helping parents during those fearful moments.

PHOENIX — A Valley family is thankful to be celebrating their baby girl's birthday a year after she nearly drowned in their family pool in Ahwatukee.

"The PICU really needs toiletries,” she said. “When parents are in that traumatic incident, they don't think to get shampoo and soaps, essential they need."

Five days in the pediatric ICU helped Stoll realize how difficult it is for parents in an emergency to have everything they need for an unpredictable stay in the hospital.

Jennifer Armer, a friend of Stoll's and Founder of the Armer Foundation, is finding ways to ease stress for parents in those terrifying circumstances like a near drowning.

"We think of everything a mom or dad would need because in an emergency situation, sometimes the parents don't even have shoes, so we provided shoes, flip flops, and we do our toiletry drive," she said.

That drive, known as the "Alizah Project" is helping those dealing with heartbreak, hoping for miracles in some of the worst moments. Meanwhile, Guadalupe firefighters like Rashid Alkhori, who responded to 911 calls on July 31, 2021, got to catch up with the toddler who's doing better than ever.

"It's cool to have that bond now and to see them, were all close with them now and it's seeing her just be a kid again," he said.

