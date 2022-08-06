Authorities searching for man that went under water at Lake Pleasant

Deputies say a man was swimming, went under the water and did not resurface around 2 p.m. Saturday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Deputies are searching for a man who went under the water while swimming and did not resurface at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies said they were notified around 2 p.m. of a man that did not resurface from the water in the humbug cover area of the lake.

Deputies are on the scene searching for the man, MCSO said.

Lake Pleasant has been the site of several drownings, injuries, and deaths so far this summer.

The most recent occurred when a woman had to be airlifted to the hospital on July 22 after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch